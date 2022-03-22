Head to Head Contrast: China Pharma (CPHI) vs. Its Competitors

China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Rating) is one of 932 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare China Pharma to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get China Pharma alerts:

This table compares China Pharma and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $10.87 million -$2.87 million -5.11 China Pharma Competitors $1.92 billion $257.10 million -2.14

China Pharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than China Pharma. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -37.46% -50.83% -18.35% China Pharma Competitors -4,260.98% -133.91% -12.45%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.6% of China Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of China Pharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

China Pharma has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.06, suggesting that their average share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for China Pharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pharma Competitors 5792 20239 42669 832 2.55

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 97.47%. Given China Pharma’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

China Pharma rivals beat China Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products. The company was founded by Zhi Lin Li on January 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for China Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.