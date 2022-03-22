Head-To-Head Contrast: Paramount Global Class A common (PARAA) versus Its Competitors

Paramount Global Class A common (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) is one of 29 public companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Paramount Global Class A common to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Get Paramount Global Class A common alerts:

Paramount Global Class A common has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Global Class A common’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, meaning that their average stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Global Class A common $28.59 billion $4.54 billion 5.82 Paramount Global Class A common Competitors $7.89 billion $990.87 million 1.48

Paramount Global Class A common has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Paramount Global Class A common is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Global Class A common and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Global Class A common 15.89% 10.85% 4.08% Paramount Global Class A common Competitors 6.44% 11.91% 3.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Global Class A common 0 0 0 0 N/A Paramount Global Class A common Competitors 220 868 1668 48 2.55

As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 11.57%. Given Paramount Global Class A common’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Paramount Global Class A common has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Paramount Global Class A common shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Paramount Global Class A common pays an annual dividend of 0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Paramount Global Class A common pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.9% and pay out 24.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Global Class A common is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Paramount Global Class A common beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Paramount Global Class A common (Get Rating)

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Class A common Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global Class A common and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.