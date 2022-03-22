Head-To-Head Survey: Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) & Samsara (NYSE:IOT)

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 166.25 -$58.09 million N/A N/A Samsara $428.35 million 20.45 N/A N/A N/A

Samsara has higher revenue and earnings than Arbe Robotics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arbe Robotics and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arbe Robotics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Samsara 0 1 8 0 2.89

Arbe Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 165.78%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 64.19%. Given Arbe Robotics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Samsara.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Samsara shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.1% of Samsara shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arbe Robotics and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arbe Robotics N/A N/A -33.03% Samsara N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Samsara beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Samsara Company Profile (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.