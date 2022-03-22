Head to Head Survey: Jones Soda (JSDA) vs. Its Competitors

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Beverages” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Jones Soda to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.0% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Beverages” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -12.24% -36.04% -18.82% Jones Soda Competitors -28.91% -141.93% -19.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Jones Soda and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Jones Soda Competitors 275 1275 1446 32 2.41

As a group, “Beverages” companies have a potential upside of 102.08%. Given Jones Soda’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Jones Soda has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Jones Soda’s rivals have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $14.79 million -$1.81 million -18.33 Jones Soda Competitors $11.96 billion $2.00 billion -21.71

Jones Soda’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Jones Soda Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and national and regional retail accounts, as well as through grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, burger restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

