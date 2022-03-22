Healius Limited (ASX:HLS) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Healius Limited (ASX:HLSGet Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Healius’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.03.

Healius Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healius Limited provides facilities and support services to independent general practitioners, radiologists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Pathology, Imaging, and Day Hospitals. It offers diagnostic imaging services, including X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear medicine, positron emission tomography, and interventional radiology; and private medical laboratory and pathology services.

