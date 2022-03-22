HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.210-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $820 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.41 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.74. 26,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,489. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -837.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $84.78.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HQY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised HealthEquity from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded HealthEquity from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered HealthEquity from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.82.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HQY. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in HealthEquity by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 21,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.