Hedget (HGET) Trading 8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hedget (HGET) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 8% against the US dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00004072 BTC on major exchanges. Hedget has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $309,044.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Hedget

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . Hedget’s official website is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

