Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.66 Million

Helmet.insure (HELMET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $204,347.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.18 or 0.06966243 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,964.93 or 1.00144006 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00045131 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,606,427 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Helmet.insure Coin Trading

