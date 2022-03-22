Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $329.00

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 329 ($4.33) and last traded at GBX 329 ($4.33), with a volume of 83803 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 318 ($4.19).

The stock has a market cap of £438.73 million and a P/E ratio of 17.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 297.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 284.86.

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

