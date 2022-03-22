Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Trading Down 3.5%

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 11,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 747,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.39.

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hess Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.73.

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.517 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.61%.

In related news, CFO Jonathan C. Stein sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $122,185.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $58,273.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,994 shares of company stock valued at $380,565.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,820,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,593,000 after purchasing an additional 129,407 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,624,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,306,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 487,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 871,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,082,000 after purchasing an additional 88,399 shares in the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development, and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage, and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

