High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.72

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.72 and traded as low as C$12.64. High Liner Foods shares last traded at C$12.64, with a volume of 5,965 shares traded.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of High Liner Foods from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of High Liner Foods from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.
The firm has a market cap of C$421.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.61 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05.
In other news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 27,900 shares of High Liner Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.70 per share, with a total value of C$354,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$354,330.
About High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF)
High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.
