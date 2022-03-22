Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,124.09

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,124.09 ($14.80) and traded as low as GBX 1,118 ($14.72). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,140 ($15.01), with a volume of 50,408 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFG. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.82) to GBX 1,200 ($15.80) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,065.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,124.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.14.
Hilton Food Group Company Profile (LON:HFG)
Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.
Further Reading
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.