Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 2,830 shares.The stock last traded at $347.00 and had previously closed at $344.28.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.53. The stock has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 53.62% and a return on equity of 16.92%.
Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)
Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.
