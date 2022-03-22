HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 67.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HRT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HireRight in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on HireRight in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded HireRight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HireRight in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. HireRight has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.73.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Searle & CO. bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at about $568,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $12,839,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $13,045,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers worldwide. It offers its services via software and data platform that integrates into its customers' HCM systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

