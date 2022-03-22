Hive 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.75 Million (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $374.12 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hive has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00002178 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003821 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000218 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hive Profile

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 403,121,272 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

