Hochschild Mining’s (HOC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.71) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.85% from the company’s previous close.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 171.40 ($2.26).

Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 128.90 ($1.70) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 114.77 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.23. Hochschild Mining has a one year low of GBX 68.25 ($0.90) and a one year high of GBX 215.60 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of £662.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

