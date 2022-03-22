Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $39.44

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$39.44 and traded as low as C$38.40. Home Capital Group shares last traded at C$38.54, with a volume of 149,213 shares.

Several research firms have commented on HCG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Home Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.71.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$39.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 0.39%.

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$37.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$630,840.

Home Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:HCG)

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.