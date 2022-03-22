Home Plate Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Home Plate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, March 29th. Home Plate Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Shares of NASDAQ HPLTU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88. Home Plate Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.91.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPLTU. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $19,523,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $19,523,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $12,372,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,761,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $9,761,000.
