Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.21

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 959636 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hong Kong and China Gas stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,996,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,654 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Hong Kong and China Gas were worth $7,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

