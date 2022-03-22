Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Announces $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Horizon Bancorp has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Horizon Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.1%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.13. The company had a trading volume of 193,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $876.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.89. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after acquiring an additional 15,966 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,242,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 362,634 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 38,541 shares in the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

