Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Shares of HRL opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.
In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
