Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.86.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of HRL opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a one year low of $40.48 and a one year high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.49.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $369,421.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,676 shares of company stock worth $1,732,815. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

