Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$2.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.70 billion-$12.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.23 billion.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.10. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $53.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.54.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hormel Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.86.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 7,183 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $369,421.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total transaction of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,815 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 217.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,448,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 41.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

