Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 720,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.10% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $12,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HST. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.2% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 19.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 162,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 38,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HST shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -614.80 and a beta of 1.26. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

In other news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

