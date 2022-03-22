Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ TWNK opened at $20.57 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a twelve month low of $14.21 and a twelve month high of $22.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,829,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,569,000 after acquiring an additional 917,894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 139,870 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,723,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 107,127 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after acquiring an additional 87,034 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 610,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 48,967 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

