Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) Trading Up 16.2% This Week

Hot Cross (HOTCROSS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. During the last seven days, Hot Cross has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Hot Cross coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hot Cross has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $63.99 million worth of Hot Cross was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00046846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.55 or 0.07014132 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,573.85 or 1.00088446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00042412 BTC.

Hot Cross Coin Profile

Hot Cross’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,749,999 coins. The Reddit community for Hot Cross is https://reddit.com/r/hotcross . Hot Cross’ official Twitter account is @hotcrosscom

Buying and Selling Hot Cross

