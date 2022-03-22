Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $106.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.33.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $92.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $122.62.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $888.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.4% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 272,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,942,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Houlihan Lokey by 254.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares during the period. 74.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

