Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.66. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $6.22, with a volume of 6,751,765 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $61.75 million, a PE ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 406,000 shares of Houston American Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $568,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

