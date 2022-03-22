HSBC Lowers Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $46.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at HSBC from $76.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.23.

Shares of PDD opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.75. Pinduoduo has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $152.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a PE ratio of -499.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

