HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $33.00

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.00, but opened at $34.28. HSBC shares last traded at $34.40, with a volume of 600 shares.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.19) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HSBC from GBX 575 ($7.57) to GBX 565 ($7.44) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.10) to GBX 725 ($9.54) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $496.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 482.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in HSBC by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

