Huazhu Group (HTHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 97.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.82. Huazhu Group has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTHT. TheStreet lowered shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

