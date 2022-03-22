Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Up to $31.25

Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.25, but opened at $32.69. Huazhu Group shares last traded at $32.91, with a volume of 23,123 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTHT. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.66 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Huazhu Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

