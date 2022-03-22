Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 12.8% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $189.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.70. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $170.76 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total transaction of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile (Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.