Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Lowered to C$13.00 at Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 28.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.84.

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down C$0.16 on Tuesday, reaching C$10.09. The company had a trading volume of 632,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,537. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.99. The firm has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -8.62. Hudbay Minerals has a 52-week low of C$6.70 and a 52-week high of C$11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

