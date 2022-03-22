Humanscape (HUM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.23 Million

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Humanscape has a market cap of $192.64 million and $5.23 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000601 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00036548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00107227 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 751,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.