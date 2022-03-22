Huntington National Bank Purchases 7,694 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $9,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 14,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,930. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $145.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $224.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.82 and a 200 day moving average of $185.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TROW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

