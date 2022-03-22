Huntington National Bank Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $20,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 516,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $107,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.6% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $243.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

UPS stock opened at $218.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $190.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.54 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 41.39%.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

