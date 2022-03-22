Huntington National Bank Sells 1,727 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,502 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth $141,619,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 690.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 392,752 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,966,000 after buying an additional 343,085 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Stephens downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.43.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $278.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

