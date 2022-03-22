Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.19

Shares of Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.19 and traded as high as $34.73. Hurco Companies shares last traded at $33.69, with a volume of 11,001 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19. The company has a market cap of $222.83 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $68.98 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.05%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hurco Companies by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hurco Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,674 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Hurco Companies by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing and selling of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

