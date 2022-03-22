Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Down 3%

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $46.13 and last traded at $46.14. 1,221 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 129,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total transaction of $739,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,063,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 154,975 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,639,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,543,000 after buying an additional 105,378 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 419,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after buying an additional 86,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

