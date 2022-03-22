Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.43% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 353,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,917. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.49 million and a PE ratio of -18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the third quarter worth about $3,541,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.