Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.43% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
NASDAQ:HUT traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.87. 353,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,792,917. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.49 million and a PE ratio of -18.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.02.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
