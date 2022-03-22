Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 161,019 shares changing hands.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02.
Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
