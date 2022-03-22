Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Shares Gap Up to $5.69

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.69, but opened at $6.00. Hut 8 Mining shares last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 161,019 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 18.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 77,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 395.4% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 1.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 325,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 15.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.