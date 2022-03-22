HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 104,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,894,719 shares.The stock last traded at $5.10 and had previously closed at $4.97.

HUYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CLSA cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.07.

Get HUYA alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.77.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUYA. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA during the third quarter valued at $8,712,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in HUYA by 136.8% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 998,768 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HUYA in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,587,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUYA by 2,011.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 605,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 576,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HUYA by 310.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 521,504 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.