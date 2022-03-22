HYCON (HYC) Achieves Market Cap of $529,340.10

HYCON (HYC) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last week, HYCON has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market capitalization of $529,340.10 and $269,434.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HYCON

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The official website for HYCON is hycon.io . The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

