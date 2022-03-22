Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.52

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.52 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 8981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.72.
About Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.