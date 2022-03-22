Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $43.82

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.82 and traded as low as $35.35. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling shares last traded at $35.88, with a volume of 100,454 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 107.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 4.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 12.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

