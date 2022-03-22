I-Mab (IMAB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $48.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,803,000 after purchasing an additional 572,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in I-Mab by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in I-Mab by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after purchasing an additional 76,142 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in I-Mab by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after purchasing an additional 155,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in I-Mab by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 72,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

IMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of I-Mab in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.66.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

