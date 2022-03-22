Ian Storey Buys 95,238 Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG) Stock

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) insider Ian Storey acquired 95,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £49,523.76 ($65,197.16).

MMAG stock traded down GBX 12.50 ($0.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 50 ($0.66). 955,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,412. The firm has a market cap of £53.89 million and a P/E ratio of -4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.61. musicMagpie plc has a 1-year low of GBX 45.10 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

