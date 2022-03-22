ICE ROCK MINING Market Cap Hits $35,030.77 (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 22nd. During the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 41.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $35,030.77 and approximately $79,638.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ICE ROCK MINING

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

