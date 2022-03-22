ICHI (ICHI) Price Reaches $35.63 on Exchanges

ICHI (ICHI) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $35.63 or 0.00083614 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ICHI has traded up 64.7% against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $158.07 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046900 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.67 or 0.07026797 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,571.29 or 0.99890634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042509 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,435,839 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

