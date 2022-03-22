Idena (IDNA) Price Reaches $0.0748 on Major Exchanges

Idena (IDNA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Idena has a total market capitalization of $4.39 million and approximately $121,290.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Idena coin can now be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.24 or 0.00219848 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00199918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00047834 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000989 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00026071 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.48 or 0.07050983 BTC.

Idena Profile

Idena uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 82,031,981 coins and its circulating supply is 58,670,989 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io . The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Idena Coin Trading

